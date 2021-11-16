DSWD-7 lists more than 40K potential 4Ps beneficiaries in CV
LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has listed 41,091 potential beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) in Central Visayas.
Maricor Rote, Beneficiary Data Management (BDM) focal person of DSWD-7, said that these poor households would undergo an evaluation to ensure that they are qualified to enroll in the program.
She said that the list of beneficiaries came from their central office that was selected from the list of poor families from the Listahanan in 2016.
The list of potential beneficiaries was now being posted at the different barangay halls.
“So asa man ta makabalo nga naapil ta sa lista, so naa tay mga kauban diha sa munisipyo nga gitagaan nato ug lista. At the same time, mo-coordinate sila sa barangay, ipakita sa barangay captain ang lista,” Rote said.
Rote revealed that around 15,000 beneficiaries of 4Ps would graduate from the program this year.
Those who would qualify for the program after their validation, which will start in the third week of November, will replace those who graduated in the program, Rote said.
Eligible in the program are poor households listed in the Listahanan, with a 0-18 years old child or with a pregnant woman.
Those who have a 0-5 years old child should regularly bring the child to the health centers, while those with a 3-18 years old kid should make sure that the child is enrolled in school.
Rote added that they are targetting to enroll new 4Ps beneficiaries this year so that they can already start to receive their cash grant next year.
Currently, Central Visayas has close to 300,000 4Ps beneficiaries. /rcg
