No forced entry seen in Inayawan house where bodies of two men were found

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Police here continue to work on identifying the person/s behind the killing of two men inside their rented house in barangay Inayawan.

So far, police still have nothing on the case but they do suspect that whoever did this may know the victims since there was no signs of forced entry in the apartment where their bodies were found on Monday, November 15, 2021.

“Initially, ingun atong investigator, walay signs of forced entry. So possible nga it’s either kaila sila or gipasulod sila,” Acupinpin said.

Police Major Jose Angelo Acupinpin, the chief of Pardo Police Station, said that their investigation continues as they try to gather more evidence and information from possible witnesses who can help find the perpetrator/s behind the killing of Danilo Casino, 38, and Jonas Bayno, 35.

Accordingly, Bayno’s dead body was found at the ground floor of the house while Casino’s was found in a room located at the second floor.

Acupinpin said that a neighbor claimed that he heard gunshots at around 3 a.m. on Monday, November 15, 2021, but did not report it immediately to their station. It was only around 6:30 a.m. on the same day, when they received information from an official of barangay Inayawan that two dead bodies were found inside a house with multiple gunshot wounds in different parts of their bodies.

With that, Acupinpin said the investigator immediately went to the area and they asked for assistance from the personnel of the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) to process the bodies.

As of this posting, Acupinpin said that they are still waiting for the result as to how many gunshot wounds the victims sustained.

For his part, PoliceLieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), directed Acupinpin and the rest of the Pardo Police Station personnel to make sure that this incident will be solved.

“By all means, they have to solve it,” Parilla said.

