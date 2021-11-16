Angelica Panganiban, blooming and in love at 35

CEBU, Philippines—Angelica Panganiban celebrated her 35th birthday last November 4, 2021.

Panganiban recently uploaded photos of her birthday celebration with close friends and boyfriend Gregg Homan.

“Sarap ngumiti buong araw SALAMAT ,” she wrote as a caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angelica Panganiban (@iamangelicap)

Panganiban can be seen enjoying the sea, sand and salt from the photos she uploaded on Instagram.

In another set of photos uploaded by one of Panganiban’s friends, Joshen Vahn Lee, Panganiban can also be seen celebrating with celebrity friends Maxene Magalona and Barbie Imperial, Isabel Oli, and husband John Prats in Subic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maxene Magalona-Mananquil (@maxenemagalona)

Magalona also uploaded photos of them with Glaiza de Castro attending a yoga class in Subic.

She shared they were glad to be able to finish the yoga session after getting intoxicated for the last three consecutive days.

READ: Maxene, Kim, John greet ‘simple, very happy’ Angelica Panganiban on her birthday

Angelica Panganiban to boyfriend on his birthday: ‘Araw-araw kitang aalagaan’