3,261 4Ps beneficiaries in CV vaccinated

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) has already recorded 3,261 Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries in Central Visayas who were inoculated with the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine.

Kerwin Macopia, Pantawid Information Officer, told CDN Digital that of the said number, 871 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose, while 2,390 have already received the second dose of the vaccine.

Macopia, however, clarified that these Pantawid members were inoculated after they were listed under A1, or medical frontliners; A2, or senior citizens; and A3, or persons with comorbidity priority groups.

He said that the inoculation for A5, or indigent individuals, of Pantawid members has not yet officially started in the region.

In order to encourage more Pantawid members to participate in the vaccination rollout, the agency also conducted an education campaign to 4Ps beneficiaries through their monthly family development session (FDS).

Macopia said that this is to address problems on false information regarding the vaccine that is circulating online.

/bmjo