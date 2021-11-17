Cebu City opens 2nd vax site for minors

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Government opened another vaccination site for minors aged 12 to 17 years old at the Robinsons Cybergate on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Dr. Jeffrey Ibones, head of the Cebu City Health Department (CHD), said this is the second site that will accommodate minors, the first being the Southwestern University (SWU) campus.

“We are planning to open more sites but amo lang sang gihinay-hinay tungod kay ang uban natong site, naa man gud siya’y mga second dose. Mao nang kani lang sa ang duha,” he said.

CHALLENGES

Ibones said one of the challenges they face so far during the vaccination of minors include those who went to the sites without being accompanied by either parents or guardians.

He said others do not have letters of authorization or identification cards with them.

But as an alternative and to maximize the use of technology, Ibones said guardians who cannot accompany their children to the vaccination sites, should write an authorization letter, take a photo of it and send it through Facebook Messenger. They will be the ones who will print these letters.

Ibones said that as of Wednesday, at least 4,200 minors already received their first jabs.

Ibones said the site accommodates random minors with or without commorbidities, but stressed that they still discourage walk ins.

Although there will be instances that walk ins will be accommodated, Ibones clarified that they should wait if those who have registered online do not make it on that day.

“We discourage sa ang walkins but naa ta’y gitawag og QSL (quick substituion list), with substitution list. Dili na matawag, mao mao ra gyud tuod sa walkin but ang amo lang di gyud siya ma entertain dayon. Ang ato rang buhaton mo wait siya if ever naay dili motunga. Labi na karong panahona ting-exam naay mga dili ka tunga because of examinations sa atong mga bata,” he said.

With this, they are planning to open vaccination sites on Saturdays to accommodate those who cannot make it on weekdays due to their classes or other school-related matters.

RELATED STORIES

Cebu City vaccinates over 3K minors in first week of vaccination

Cebu City targets to inoculate 500 kids daily

/bmjo

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy