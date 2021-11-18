New road, new hope for two Dumanjug mountain barangays

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A newly opened road connecting two mountain barangays in Dumanjug town in southwestern Cebu will benefit high school students of Barangay Cotcoton, whose 1 hour travel time to the neighboring high school in Barangay Bulyogan, will be cut to 30 minutes.

Construction for the 800-meter road connecting Barangays Cotcotan and Bulyogan, which has been opened today, November 18, 2021, has already started. Both barangays are estimated to be 5 to 7 kilometers away from the main road.

Major Abner Sparcia of the 53rd Engineer Brigade of the Philippine Army said they had coordinated with the local government of Dumanjug, a town which is 78 kilometers southwest of Cebu City, on the road project.

The road construction linking Cotcoton and Bulyogan, which is a joint project of the Dumanjug town government and the Philippine military in Central Visayas, will be undertaken by the Philippine Army’s 53rd Brigade.

Laura Alviola, Dumanjug municipal administrator said that this project had an initial budget of P10 million, which was still pending for finalization.

Alviola said that they would be expecting the the project to be completed next year.

She also said that the students from Cotcoton would have more access to transportation unlike the past years where they would have to walk at least 3 km before reaching Bulyogan, which had the only high school in the area.

Nelson Mirafuentes, 48, a resident of Barangay Cotcotan for 21 years already, said that having access to this road would be favorable for their children, especially those who were enrolled in high school.

“Panahon sa tingbaha, ting-ulan, lisod gyud kaayo…Amoang mga estudyante tawon magkabasa-basa unya di na magkadimao nga muabot sa skwelahan,” Mirafuentes said.

(In times of flooding or during heavy rains, it is very difficult. Our students will be wet and will not be well when they reach the school.)

Aside from the convenience of the students in Barangay Cotcoton in going to school in Barangay Bulyogan, the road project will also benefit both barangays with the road providing easier access to farmers bringing their produce to the municipal market.

Paciana Laub, Cotcoton barangay captain, expressed gratitude over this development considering that agricultural crops and livestock from their barangay would soon be easily transported to the municipality’s market.

Laub said this would help sustain the livelihood of farmers, which would support their daily needs.

Bulyogan’s barangay councilor, Gregorio Demol, said that the road would also be of huge help, especially during accidents and emergencies. Comparing the previous years, Demol said that if there is an emergency in their area, they need to walk and take the ill person, for instance, on their own.

“Lakaw ra gyud tawon, ang amoang buhaton diri og naay mamatay dayun kaayo ni ngadtos ubos. Among isakripisyo ang amoang kaugalingon, mga kaliwat nga naay mahitabo. Karon dako ko pasalamat nga dakong kausaban…Di na lisod, kay naa namay porma nga dalan nnga masubay. Sauna lakaw ra gyud,” Demol said.

(We need to walk, that is what we do when we have relatives here who died and were needed to be transferred. We sacrifice ourselves if ever we have emergencies with our relatives. Today, we are very thankful for this big change. It will no longer be difficult since we now have a road that we can access. The past few years, we just walk [from here to the main road].)

Here are some photos that were taken during the official opening of the road connecting barangays Cotcoton and Bulyogan in Dumanjug town.

