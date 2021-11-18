Naki Warriors beat Singapore woodpushers, barge into PCAP semis

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Lapu-Lapu City Naki Warriors escaped SinQGApore to advance in the semifinals of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Third Conference online chess.

The Naki Warriors needed to beat the Singaporean woodpushers in a tie-breaker Armageddon match after they’ve settled in a 1-1 draw after two matches.

In the first round, SinQGApore nipped the Lapu-Lapu City team, 12-9, but the latter bounced back in the second round,13-5, to force the former to a tie-breaker Armageddon match.

In the tie-breaker duel, the Lapu-Lapu woodpushers beat the Singaporean squad,2-1.

This as Bryle Arellano defeated Nima Javanbakht in board two while Allan Pason upsets FIDE Master (FM) Siddharth Jagadeesh in board three.

SinQGApore’s Kevin Go Wei Ming prevented a shutout by beating Michael Joseph Pagaran in board one.

Lapu-Lapu City advances to the semifinals and will face the second conference champions, Iloilo Kisela Knights.

The Naki Warriors and the Kisela Knights will have a rematch in the semifinals on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

In their first encounter, the Kisela Knights defeated the Lapu-Lapu woodpushers in the southern division finals in the previous conference earlier this year.

The Kisela Knights earned their semifinals berth by defeating the Toledo City Trojans, 2-0.

They edged Toledo City in the first round, 12-9, but the latter managed to pull off a draw in the second round,10.5-10.5, forcing an Armageddon tie-breaker match.

Iloilo, then swept the tie-breaker round,3-0, to eliminate Toledo City.

Fritz Bryan Porras, Karl Victor Ochoa, and Grand Master (GM) Rogelio Antonio Jr. defeated Toledo City’s Rommel Ganzon, NM Rogelio Enriquez Jr., and Ronald Ganzon respectively in the tie-breaker showdown.

/dbs

