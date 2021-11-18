NPAs in Visayas already struggling in logistics and force — army official

CEBU CITY, Philippines — New People’s Army rebels in regions 6, 7, and 8 are already struggling for logistics and additional forces, a top army official said.

Major Joe Patrick Martinez, ground commander, 3CRG, CRS AFT, urged the public to not be afraid of the rebel group since their resources are now depleted as well as their ground forces.

With this, Martinez encouraged the community to inform them if they notice a suspicious presence or recruitments in their respective areas, especially in mountain barangays.

“Ayaw kahadlok sa NPA kay ang NPA di mana sila mupatay og sibilyan. Sa pagkakaron, ubay ubay na ang nadakpan og mga leaders nila…Padulong na nga mangawagtang ang ilang organization,” Martinez said.

( Do not be afraid of the NPA because NPAs do not kill civilians and a lot of their leaders have been arrested…Their organization is nearly diminishing.)

Martinez also encouraged the people to give them updated information to enable them to promptly respond to contingencies. He said the rebels will only control their community if the residents would let them.

Martinez further said that their whole of nation approach through the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict has become a thorn on the NPA’s side.

In Cebu province alone, Martinez said that they have received no reports about the presence of NPA members here. However, he said that what they received are reports of potential recruitment efforts.

Martinez added that NPA members also have difficulty entering Cebu province again, and noted that the towns are more peaceful now.

Martinez disclosed that they are closely monitoring some areas in Negros, in Ilo-Ilo, and in Samar, areas which he termed as vulnerable.

