Sofia Andres and daughter Zoe in super cute Tiktok vid

CEBU, Philippines—Sofia Andres and daughter Zoe is the cutest mom-daughter Tiktoker.

Andres shared on Instagram Wednesday, November 18, 2021, a Tiktok video of them with the “Caught a Vibe” song.

Andres can be seen holding Zoe’s arms and guiding her to mimic the song’s choreography on Tiktok.

Meanwhile, Zoe can be seen giving netizens her cutest smile while she was still wearing her sleepwear.

Andres captioned her post in Cebuano saying, “Maayong buntag 🤪.”

Netizens and fellow celebrities loved Zoe’s cute reaction and beautiful face while doing the Tiktok video.

Lovi Poe commented, “So cute😍.”

RC Muñoz also commented, “Ang cute!!!”

Zoe is Andres’ firstborn with boyfriend Daniel Miranda. /rcg

