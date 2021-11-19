A thanksgiving feast awaits at Feria, Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu

Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu invites guests to carve memories and have a merry get-together surrounded by the people they hold dear on Thursday, 25 November 2021 at Feria.

Time to carve some memories as we look forward to Thanksgiving this year.

Feria, the deluxe hotel’s signature all-day dining restaurant presents a bountiful dinner buffet of classics dishes, and taking the spotlight on Thanksgiving Day is the traditional roasted turkey and turkey leg roulade with turkey gravy, mashed potato, roasted chuck of beef with Yorkshire pudding, Bourbon pork ribs, lemon chicken, pumpkin pie with fresh whipped cream, New York cheesecake, pecan pie, brioche monkey bread, buttered pecan & salted caramel ice cream plus all your favorite dishes from Feria with one round of wine.

For restaurant inquiries and reservations, please call (032) 402 9900 or email [email protected].

The irresistible buffet spread is offered at Feria for dinner inclusive of free-flowing iced tea, chilled juices, and soda for only PHP 1,650 net per person; PHP 825 net for kids 7-12 years old; Free for 0-6 years old. Thanksgiving Day Dinner Buffet 25 November 2021 6:00 PM to 9:30 PM

In partnership with SGS, Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol has put in place a comprehensive series of 20-step and 10-step protocols for hotels and for meetings and events to ensure your safety and peace of mind. Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu has obtained the Department of Tourism Safety Seal, a certification given to accommodation establishments that have complied with the Minimum Public Health Standards (MPHS) set by the government and has been accorded the Safe Travel Stamp, issued by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) in recognition of the hotels’ compliance with WTTC’s safe travel protocols.

