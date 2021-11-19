CCPO chief: ‘Mayor Ed, we salute you in your leadership’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) remembers the support and leadership of the late Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella at the height of the pandemic.

This as Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, CCPO director, and the policemen of the CCPO mourn the passing of Mayor Labella today, Friday, November 19.

Ligan has ordered that the Philippine flag at the CCPO headquarters be flown at half mast for three days to pay respect to the passing of the Cebu City mayor.

He also looked back at how Mayor Labella supported the police and his brand of leadership which had helped bring down the COVID-19 cases in the city.

“In fact, the Cebu City Police Office is very grateful for the support he gave, especially on the approval and institutionalization of the force multiplier, the Task Force Kasaligan,” the CCPO chief said.

“He was instrumental in the approval and the implementation of the force multiplier and true enough Task Force Kasaligan indeed helped in decreasing the Covid cases, and eventually, and as we experienced today, Covid-19 cases continually decrease,” he said.

The CCPO chief is grateful for the support of the mayor to the police force during the pandemic.

“The donation of the four vehicles and the continuous upgrading of our firing range. Padayun ang pagbuhat sa atoang firing range. Ang suporta nga gipakita hugot…Iyahang suporta labi na kadtong nagkalockdown2 na ang atoang kapulisan, financially musuporta gyud to siyas kapulisan. Mingawon mi niya, sa tinuod lang,” he added.

(The donation of the four vehicles and the continuous upgrading of our firing range. The work on our firing range continues. The support he showed us is tight…His support to the police especially during the lockdowns, he supports the police financially. We will truly, really miss him.)

With this, Ligan said that the security plan was already ready when needed as they anticipated that Very Important Persons (VIPs) would pay their respects to Labella in the coming days.

He also said that they already had a security plan for the wake of the mayor here.

Aside from that, Ligan also sends his condolences to the grieving family as the CCPO grieves for the passing of the mayor.

Above this, Ligan imparts their condolences to the grieving family as they were grateful to have been working with Labella for the past years, especially during the trying times.

“I’d like to impart to the grieving family of Mayor Edgar Labella that the men and women of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) mourn the loss of a great leader and a fine gentleman,” the CCPO chief said.

“We are sorry for the loss of the family. We are in their grief and we will extend the necessary assistance. We cherish his leadership … dako kaayo among kasubo ug kaguol sa iyang pagpanaw (We share our deep sadness and grief in his passing). May he finally rest in peace. Mayor Ed, we salute you in your leadership,” Ligan said.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021, at 70.

His son, Jaypee Labella, said in a press conference on Friday morning that his father passed away due to septic shock secondary to pneumonia.

RELATED STORIES

‘Cebu City has lost a great public servant’

Breaking: Cebu City Mayor Labella passes away

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy