BREAKING: Cebu City Mayor Labella passes away
(Updated, 8:30 am) CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella on Friday, November 19, 2021, has passed away.
He was 70.
Acting Mayor Michael Rama confirmed this in an interview with CDN Digital.
Jaypee Labella, son of the late Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella, said in a press conference on Friday morning that his father passed away due to septic shock secondary to pneumonia.
Shortly before his death, Labella filed for a sick leave as he had been in and out of the hospital due to pneumonia.
Several local officials have started posting messages about the mayor’s passing on their respective Facebook pages on Friday morning.
Labella has been mayor of Cebu City since June 2019.
Before becoming mayor, he was vice mayor of Cebu City for two terms, from 2013 to 2019.
