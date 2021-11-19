8 apartment units burned down in Consolacion fire

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Some P150,000 worth of property went up in smoke in a fire that razed two apartment complexes in Villaroca Poblacion Occidental in Consolacion town, northern Cebu, on Friday, November 19, 2021.

The fire alarm was first reported at 11:25 a.m and was raised to the first alarm at 11:26 a.m then to the second alarm at 11:35 a.m.

Fire Officer 1 Jaypee Ango of the Consolacion Fire Office said the fire was declared fire out 30 minutes after the fire was reported.

The two apartment complexes were reportedly owned by Eufronio Cantano and Helen Sanchez.

The fire officials said the fire started in one of the units owned by Cantano.

Eight units were totally burned while four others were partially damaged.

Ango said no one was reported injured in the blaze whose origin is still being investigated as of this posting. /rcg

