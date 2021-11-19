Mandaue starts giving booster shots to health workers

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City has started giving booster shots to fully vaccinated health workers from the City Health Office and City Hospital on Friday, November 19, 2021.

The vaccination was held at the city’s hospital.

Dr. Debra Maria Catulong, medical officer of the City Health Office said 127 health workers were vaccinated today.

Most of these medical workers were among those who were first vaccinated when the city started its vaccination program last March 2021. Some of them were vaccinated last April.

Cheryl Belen, information staff of the city’s hospital were among those who have received booster shots. Belen received a Pfizer booster shot.

Belen said she now felt more protected against the virus and is now more confident in facing patients and other people.

She said it is better for them to have the booster shot because they are always facing people.

The city’s available booster shots are Pfizer, Sinovac, and AstraZeneca. /rcg

