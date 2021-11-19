Kim Chiu on her face shield: ‘Salamat sa lahat ng pinagsamahan natin’

CEBU, Philippines — Seems like some people online are rejoicing on the nixing of the mandatory use of face shields in areas under Alert 3 and lower, and these included actress Kim Chiu.

On Instagram, the Cebuana actress penned a hilarious appreciation post for her face shield.

“Salamat sa lahat ng pinagsamahan natin,” she began.

(Thank you for what we have been through together.)

Chiu said that they had been together for two years,”Masaya ako na dumating ka sa buhay ko kahit minsan naiinis nako sayo pero wala akong narinig na reklamo mula sayo, salamat sa pag protekta sakin sa mga bagay na kinakatakutan ko, ikaw pa nga ang unang humaharap. Masaya ako na nakilala kita face to face,” she wrote.

(I was happy that you arrived in my life eventhough sometimes I am irritated by you but I did not here any complaints from you, thank you for protecting me from things that I fear, you were even the one who faced me. I am happy to know you face to face.)

The actress said that she would miss her face shield but she “think its about time to let go”.

Ingat ka ha?? Wag kana balik. Salamat nalang sa lahat. Move on na tayo! lels #SalamatFaceShield,” she jokingly said.

(Take care of yourself?? Please don’t return. Thank you for everything. Let’s move on! lels #SalamatFaceShield.)

