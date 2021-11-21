8 hurt in separate incidents during Birhen sa Regla fiesta celebration

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Eight persons landed in the hospital during the celebration of the annual feast of the Birhen sa Regla in Lapu-Lapu City.

Seven of them suffered injures from road accidents while one was stabbed on the abdomen, says Nagiel Bañacia, chief of the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).

All of the victims, who came from attending the city’s fiesta celebration, were transported to the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital for treatment.

“Seven persons sustained bone fractures, bruises, lacerations and contusions after they encountered separate traffic accidents. The traffic accidents were recorded by LapuLapu City Rescue Emergency Operation Center from 6 a.m Saturday up to 1 a.m. Sunday,” Bañacia said in a social media post.

Bañacia said that five of the seven traffic accident victims were under the influence of liquor. The two others were a mother a her child.

“Most of them were riding motorcycles and bicycles. All of them were under the influence of liquor except for two the victims, a mother and a child,” he said.

The stabbing victim, on the other hand, was walking in the vicinity of Barangay Babag when attacked.

Bañacia said the 23-year-old male was brought to the city hospital and was later on transferred to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center while police investigate his case.

