A powerful and loving king

The story is told about a mouse who told the lion, the king of the jungle: “O Lion King, I am about to get married. What advice can you give me?” The lion replied: “Mr. Mouse, just remember this: before I got married I thought I was a king. Now I know I am just a mouse.”

* * *

Today is the Solemnity of Christ the King of the Universe. In today’s Gospel (Jn. 18, 33-37), Pilate asked Jesus: “Are you the king of the Jews?” This is a historical question of old. The pertinent and personal question Jesus asks each one of us today is: “Who is your king? Am I your king?

* * *

The secret to a meaningful life is that we believe and serve something or Someone greater than ourselves to whom we are answerable and accountable. What are you living for? For whom are you living, aside from yourself?

* * *

Christ is our servant-king. Our so-called public servants would do well to remember and keep on remembering that they are servants of the people, not political kings/queens, not drug kings/queens, not “commission” kings/queens.

* * *

“What have you done?” Pilate’s question to Jesus is Jesus’ question to each one of us today. When we come before Christ our King, He will ask us what we have done to the least of our brothers and sisters. I hope we can tell Him then: “Lord, I gave food to the hungry … water to the thirsty … visited the sick, etc. Yes, the bottom line is that we lived a life of love, for Christ the King.

* * *

May we not live vain, empty, and shallow lives. Your pockets may be full, but if your heart is empty you have missed your purpose and mission in life. Today, we go to Christ our King and renew our commitment to Him, and renew our Godly purpose and mission in life once again.

* * *

Christ is the King of the Universe. We should care for our mother earth and mother nature so ravaged and abused by selfish people, so greedy for profit, with no care for the good of the next generations that come after.

* * *

Next Sunday is Advent already. It is interesting to note that the liturgical year ends with the Solemnity of Christ, King of the Universe, and it starts with Advent to welcome the lowly newborn king. “God so loved the world that He sent His only begotten Son that we may gain eternal life” (Jn. 3, 16). Jesus Christ our King humbled Himself to show His love for us. Let us take the road of humility so that we, too, can truly serve and love.

* * *

Christ is the King of kings, and Lord of lords. He is a powerful but loving king. Let us pray that those who have been blessed with money, power, and connections realize that they are privileged to be in a position to love more, far and wide. May they not miss this opportunity to serve Christ the King, and His people.

* * *

“My kingdom does not belong to this world” (Jn. 18, 36). Let this word of our Lord and King give us courage especially when we look at the world around us and feel disheartened by its lack of kindness and generosity. On the contrary, let it encourage us to love and serve pa more to spread the core values of the kingdom of God.

* * *

Think about this: “Happiness is letting go of what you think your life is supposed to look like, and celebrating it for everything that it is.” (Mandy Hale)

* * *

Mabuhay si Kristo, ang ating Hari at Panginoon!

(Long live Christ, our King and Lord!)

* * *

A moment with the Lord:Hail! We honor and thank you, O Christ, our powerful and loving Lord and King. Amen!

