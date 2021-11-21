Capitol gives ultimatum to contractors over unfinished infra projects

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia has threatened to terminate the contracts of at least four construction firms should they fail to complete their assigned road projects on time.

Garcia held a meeting with the Provincial Engineering Office and private firms tasked to implement the Capitol’s infrastructure projects last November 15.

This was after the governor found out that several Capitol-funded road improvements and creation projects had yet to reach 50 percent from completion.

These included those from San Fernando, Sibonga, Carcar City, Samboan, Barili, Borbon, Sogod, and Tabuelan.

Representatives from the construction firms in question, in response, told the governor that the delays were mainly caused by a lack of manpower and equipment, according to a report from Sugbo News, the Capitol’s media arm.

As a result, Garcia gave them until November 19 to address these concerns. She also reminded construction companies to ensure that they would be able to complete the projects on the agreed schedule.

Otherwise, they will no longer be allowed to participate in future biddings to undertake the province’s infrastructure projects.

“Unta inyong gibutangan og enough manpower ug enough equipment. Kung mahimo sa uban, nganong di man ninyo mahimo?… This is the last chance na ninyo,” Garcia said.

(You should have put enough manpower and enough equipment. If others can do it, why can’t you do it… This is your last chance.)

The Capitol is set to meet the contractors again this December 10 to find out if they have met the deadline set.

This is not the first time the provincial government issued an ultimatum to contractors over delays in infrastructure projects.

The governor also made a similar move in 2020.

/dbs

