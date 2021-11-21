Mobile clinic provides medical services to 300 Kamputhaw residents

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Around 300 residents of Barangay Kamputhaw availed of the free medical services on Sunday, November 21, 2021, under the ‘Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay’ campaign of Senator Risa Hontiveros.

These residents availed of free consultation, ultrasound and ECG test during this day-long activity, which started around 6:00 a.m. and ended at 2:00 p.m., said Kamputhaw Barangay Captain Jessica Cadungog.

“Naay ECG, naay X-ray, ultrasound, uric. Dako na kay nig natabang sa tibuok Kamputhaw labaw na nga pandemic so di na sila kinahanglan muadtog hospital para magpacheck up. Opportunity ni sa amo,” Cadungog said.

(There is an ECG machine, an X-ray, an ultrasound machine, and uric (test for determining uric acid in your body). This is a big help to the whole of Kamputhaw especially since this is the pandemic, and so they would not need to go to the hospital to have a checkup. This is an opportunity for us.)

In line with the COVID-19 pandemic, Cadungog said that they were trying to maintain their zero cases for the past few days and that she hoped that more of their residents would be encouraged to be vaccinated, especially with minors.

For his part, Cebu City Councilor Alvin Dizon, said that he had been coordinating with Hontiveros in letting residents of Barangay Kamputhaw to avail of the free services.

Dizon said that they were anticipating that in the coming days, more residents in Cebu City would also benefit from this program.

Hontiveros said that the mobile clinic already served around 50,000 individuals in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao areas.

She further said that there were at least three mobile clinics being spread in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

In Visayas alone, at least 2,000 individuals already took advantage of the free medical services being offered. In her three-day visit, Hontiveros went to Barangay Subangdaku in Mandaue City on Friday, November 19, Argao town in southern Cebu last November 20, and today, here in Barangay Kamputhaw in Cebu City.

Some residents of Barangay Kamputhaw who availed of the free services on Sunday, also expressed their gratitude over this because this would truly help them save time and money.

Healthy Pinas Mobile Clinic is a key project of the senator’s Healthy Buhay and Hanapbuhay campaign which aims to provide the public the access to free digital diagnostic services.

