Capitol inaugurates P104M infra projects in Bantayan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Provincial Government on Wednesday, November 10 inaugurated various infrastructure projects in Bantayan Island worth approximately P104 million.

Officials led by Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia were present during the whole-day inauguration ceremonies which took place in the towns of Santa Fe and Bantayan.

The Capitol’s first stop was the groundbreaking of the new Oboob-Maricaban Road located near the boundary of Santa Fe and Bantayan.

It will span 2.7 kilometers and is designed to provide motorists an alternative route in traveling to and from Santa Fe and Bantayan.

A few hours later, the provincial government proceeded in launching the 2.4-kilometer Maricaban Tourist Road Concreting Project that costs P30.3 million.

A short ceremony also marked the completion of concreting 200-meters of the Talangnan -Madridejos Barangay Road.

Garcia’s administration has been aggressively pushing to expand and improve the province’s existing road networks as part of its plans to revive the ailing economy. /rcg

