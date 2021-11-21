Construction worker: I carried out my plan to kill my co-worker

CEBU CITY, Philippines — He allegedly planned the crime for over a week, and on the evening of Saturday, November 20, he carried out the plan and killed his colleague inside the company’s service vehicle.

Julito Resquillo, 38, of Barangay Tulay, Minglanilla town in southern Cebu, surrendered to the barangay captain after he stabbed dead his co-worker, Ronald Pratilla, 38, of Barangay Cadulawan, Minglanilla town at past 8 p.m. of November 20, said Police Staff Sergeant Wilfredo Pada, desk officer of Minglanilla Police Station.

Resquillo, a construction worker, told police that he had been holding a work-related grudge against Pratilla, a fellow construction worker, for quite a while now and that the former had allegedly planned since last week how to kill the latter.

Police Staff Sergeant Pada said that night, the service vehicle with Pratilla and another worker inside waited for Resquillo, who got off outside their home to give his salary to his wife.

Pada said he was not certain why the service vehicle waited for Resquillo, who returned and boarded the vehicle heading to the back where he and the victim were seated.

He said that it was then that Resquillo pulled out a kitchen knife and stabbed Pratilla several times in the chest, thigh, arms and head.

Rsequillo then got off the vehicle and surrendered to the Tulay barangay captain.

His colleagues in the service vehicle rushed the victim to the Minglanilla District Hospital, but the attending physician declared him dead on arrival.

Resquillo was turned over to the Minglanilla Police Station where he was detained pending the filing of charges.

