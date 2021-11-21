F2 Logistics log easy win against Baguio City in PNVF Champions League

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers logged their second win in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League by beating Baguio City, 25-12, 25-10, 25-6, on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Lipa City, Batangas.

Kim Kianna Dy scored 13 points for the Cargo Movers, who needed only 72 minutes to improve to 2-0 win-loss slate.

The Baguio City Lady Highlanders dropped to their second straight loss.

Baguio City failed to figure out to stop F2 Logistics’ strong start in each set, allowing coach Ramil de Jesus to shuffle his vastly-talented Cargo Movers’ roster.

“We gave the other players exposure—just in case we’ll need them in future matches,” said De Jesus, whose team faces PetroGazz Angels tomorrow.

“At least I see who I can get to in certain times.”

One of them was Ara Galang, who as a second set starter produced two service aces that pushed the Cargo Movers to an 8-1 start.

“I know where Ara came from. If you don’t know as a player, it’s so hard for the coaches to know what to expect from her right now. Time will come when she’ll show what she can offer,” De Jesus said.

Galang, who finished with five points and two digs, is trying to bring the old form that made her a fan favorite at De La Salle.

“I’m taking it one game at a time, day-by-day. I’m focused on what I can contribute the team team,” Galang said.

“I just stayed focused, not only every game day. I need to trust myself.”

De Jesus is looking forward to their 4 p.m. Monday match against the Angels.

“We need to be ready against PetroGazz. They have a deep rotation,” De Jesus said. “We need to see their weakness.”

The Cargo Movers opened their campaign with a grinding win against the California Precision Sports.

/dbs

