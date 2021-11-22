Albie Casiño speaks about ‘fat’ comment in Toni Talks

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Albie Casiño tells all about his “fat” comment about Andi Eigenmann in his interview with Toni Gonzaga in her vlog, Toni Talks.

Albie talks about why he made that fat comment about Andi in an interview before he went inside the Pinoy Big Brother house.

He said that he didn’t really think it would pick up too much traction and spread like wildfire on the internet.

“I know now that I was wrong to say that. I want to apologize to everybody who was offended of what I had to say,” he said.

Then he said a bombshell that would really shake everyone listening to the vlog.

“To be completely honest, I wanted to say something that would make her feel bad,” he confessed.

This is because of the rooted and pent up anger he had towards Andi for years of shaming him and and his family with the controversial issue back in 2011.

Albie, who is known to be unfiltered, shared everything in the vlog to make things clear.

He also said that he knows it was wrong of him to say it and that after being evicted from the PBB house, he knows better and would want to do better.

When asked by Toni what he really wanted to do or become, the 28-year-old actor said he wants to try directing sometime in the future.

