Pia Wurtzbach: It’s OK to be down sometimes, and it’s OK to talk about it

CEBU, Philippines—Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach took to Instagram to share about her mental health.

In a lengthy photo post, the beauty queen expressed having second thoughts on sharing her personal journey.

“I posted this on my stories and I received a lot of replies so I thought I’d share it on my timeline as well.

Today was a fruitful day—connecting with friends and checking up on each other. Honestly, I was hesitating to post it noong una, but then I saw that a lot of people can relate to it pala… so here goes,” Wurtzbach started off her post.

Wurtzbach admitted having gone through a challenging childhood that took a toll on her.

“So I’ve been preparing for this big speech the past couple of weeks. It’s really personal and some of the things I shared triggered some memories/emotions that I kept inside for too long.

You guys know naman my childhood/young adult years were quite challenging. I’m happy I pushed through and I’ll share it with you guys very soon. But yes it did put me in a bad place for a few days,” she said.

But being a successful beauty queen and model that she is, Wurtzbach shared she is not exempted from having mental health issues too.

She also shared how past issues could somehow still affect her and that there will be tough times in life.

She ended her message with an encouragement to people who are going through their mental health journey.

“Sometimes when you go back to the past, it still stings! And even for someone like me who looks like they got their life together from the outside, could still be going through a mental health journey. And I guess I’m writing this, not to be paawa or ask for sympathy, cos I’m okay naman. But to remind you that IT’S OKAY to be down sometimes. And IT’S OKAY to talk about it openly!

I don’t know, but maybe somebody needs to hear this today. You’re okay, talk it out and take some time to do what’s good for your mental health,” Wurtzbach said.

