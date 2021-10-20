Pia Wurtzbach is finally ‘home’ and still so in love

CEBU, Philippines—Forget flowers and fancy things. Nothing says love like just being with the person you love.

And it is indeed true that your home is where your heart is.

Like Pia Wurtzbach who is finally back home.

The beauty queen posted last Tuesday, October 19, 2021, on her social media pages, a photo of her with boyfriend Jeremy Jauncey and captioned it with “Home ❤️ “

Netizens quickly threw their mixed reactions and some even wrote hilarious comments on the sweet photo of the couple.

A netizen on Twitter, however, has asked the former Miss Universe if being single equates to being a “palaboy” or homeless.

“so kaming mga single… palaboy? 🥺🥺🥺 @PiaWurtzbach,” the netizen said.

Pia hilariously replied, “Wala akong sinabing ganon ha! 🤣 .”

The lovely pair is reunited in Dubai after Wurtzbach’s trip to South Africa. She was part of the panel of judges for the Miss South Africa pageant. /rcg

