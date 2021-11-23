Cebu City targets 96,000 vaccinations on national vaxx days

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There will be 90 vaccination sites that will be put up for the three-day national vaccination days from November 29 to December 1, 2021, here in the hopes of vaccinating 96,000 individuals.

The Cebu City Health Department (CHD) is also seeking more volunteers to man these sites on the three days since the City Hall staff and medical employees cannot handle all sites on their own.

The Department of Health (DOH) has set the city a target for the national vaccination days in hopes to raise the percentage of population for vaxxed individuals here in its bid to reach herd immunity faster.

“Ang problema nato is manpower. We have a meeting with the stakeholders like hospitals, schools, organizations, aron mapangayoan nato sila unsay ilang pwede matabang,” said Doctor Jeffrey Ibones, the officer-in-charge of the CHD.

Ibones said that certain hospitals such as the city’s own Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) and the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMCC) will be providing volunteers to man the sites.

They are only coordinating with these hospitals for the number of medical personnel they can afford to volunteer.

The city is also coordinating with medical groups such as the Cebu Medical Society (CMS) in hopes to get more medical volunteers from them.

“Sa kanang mga encoders ug ubang staff, kaya ra nato mokuha from City Hall. Ang medical personnel lang gyod, kinahanglan tag volunteers from the private sector,” said Ibones.

The CHD said the nature of the 90 sites would be like pop-up sites in the barangays as they have seen the success of the pop-up sites as compared to fixed sites.

This will also bring the sites closer to the residents and residents no longer need to travel too far from their homes simply to get jabbed.

Ibones said that residents don’t even need to register in the Pabakunata.com because the CHD will facilitate the registration on-site. This can benefit those without internet connection or lack the equipment of knowledge to get registered.

“If kabalo sila unsaon pagregister, mas maayo. Pero kung wala, pwede ra sila maguidan nato on-site,” said Ibones.

Currently, the city has inoculated 479,698 for the first dose, and 399,411 for the second dose. The total number of vaccinated individuals has reached 561,652.

The registered adults reached 824,637, while registered adolescents reached 28,424 for non-comorbid and 1,795 for with comorbid.

The total number of adolescents inoculated is 8,955 while 99 have been inoculated with the second dose.

