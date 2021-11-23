Newly installed Talisay police chief vows to continue relentless drugs campaign

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City’s success in its drive against illegal drugs has been considered as one of the ‘proof’ of the effectiveness of the campaign of the Provincial Police.

Newly installed city police chief Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes has vowed to continue with this success.

Caballes, the former chief of the Cebu City Police Office Intelligence Unit, was installed chief of the Talisay City Police Station on Monday, November 22, 2021. He replaces Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Pelare, who completed his two years assignment since he was assigned in the city last October 2019.

Pelare’s two year-leadership helped Talisay City in initiating Oplan Limpyo Talisay or their campaign against illegal drugs proliferation in the city.

During Pelare’s term of duty, the city has also declared at least two barangays as drug cleared. Also, various groups of barangay defenders were also created, which served as the extended force of the policemen there in conducting night patrols.

Recently, Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano, director of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), said that Talisay’s Oplan Limpyo campaign has helped in controlling the illegal drug trade activities in the city.

Caballes has served as chief of CCPO-CIU for two years who also received the award as the Best Junior Police Commissioned Officer for Operations in CCPO.

As for the upcoming election period, Caballes said that security preparations have also been readied to secure safe and fair elections in the city.

Caballes officially assumed his post on Monday, November 22, during the turnover ceremony held at the Talisay City Hall.

