Zia Dantes turns 6; shows off singing skills 

CEBU, Philippines — Celebrity mom Marian Rivera penned a sweet birthday message for her daughter Zia who celebrated her 6th birthday on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

“Ate Z turns 6! My precious daughter, may you continue to be a loving, sweet and kind girl. You’re such a blessing to everyone around you.

We miss you dada wish you were here to celebrate with us but thank you for working hard for us. We love you anak!” she wrote.

Dingdong Dantes, who was working and was unable to join Zia’s birthday celebration, also posted a lengthy and heartfelt birthday message for his little girl.

The proud dad also shared a video on Instagram which showed Zia singing “Can’t Help Falling in Love” while playing the guitar.

Dingdong said the video made him miss Zia even more. It was the last video they did together before he went on lock in taping.

“For the last six years, this is the first time that I haven’t had you under my armpits for this long. I can just imagine how your Lolo Jigg felt, when he worked in a cruise ship for one year in HKG when i was around 8 years old. It’s kinda hard for me, but the thought of you being safe and happy there at home with your mom and brother makes me at peace,” the actor wrote.

Dingdong assured that they will “definitely make more memories with these after-dinner songs” when he gets back home.

“Happy 6th, Ate Z. When you’re a bit older, i hope you’ll understand why Dada isn’t with you on this special day.

For now, i’ll just have to play this over and over till I have you back under my armpits again,” he added.

Maria Letizia “Zia” Dantes is Marian and Dingdong’s first-born. Jose Sixto “Ziggy” Dantes IV is her 2-year-old brother.