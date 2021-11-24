Consolacion seeks Capitol’s help in funding infra projects

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The local government of Consolacion has sought the help of the Capitol in funding several of their infrastructural projects.

The town council has passed a resolution, urging its executive department to request additional funds for the construction of at least three bridges in the town, the municipality reported on social media on November 22, 2021.

These bridges will be erected in Barangays Polog, Panoypoy, and Jugan. Their total costs amounted up to P60 million, the municipal government added.

“Apan gumikan kay kuwang man sa resources ang Municipal Government mao nga nangayo kini ug tabang sa Kapitolyo,” portions of the municipality’s statement read.

The resolution was penned by Councilor Brando Cuizon, chairperson of the council’s Committee on Infrastructure, and co-sponsored by Councilor Marilou Pepito Casul.

The planned bridges in Barangays Polog and Panoypoy each have a price tag of P15 million while the one in Barangay Jugan costs around P30 million.

The municipal government added that the bridges will help farmers from Consolacion’s hinterland villages bring their fresh produce to the markets conveniently.

“Dugang niini, ang maong proyekto nahiuyon sa socio-economic ug development agenda sa administrasyon,” they said.

Consolacion is a 1st-class municipality located approximately 15 kilometers north of Cebu City.

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES

Court junks shipyard owners TRO vs Consolacion over biz permit issuance

Consolacion mayor issues EO for resumption of basketball games in his town

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy