Consolacion mayor issues EO for resumption of basketball games in his town

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Consolacion Mayor Joannes Alegado has released on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, an Executive Order detailing the guidelines on the resumption of basketball games in the town.

Alegado’s EO mandates that only those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and who are 18 years old and above are allowed to watch and play basketball.

Alegado, however, clarified that the holding of basketball tournaments remains prohibited.

The EO also states that only 20 vaccinated individuals will be allowed to occupy the barangay gymnasium at a time while players will also be asked to seek the permission of barangay officials for the proper scheduling of their games.

Upon entry, players should submit the original and photocopy of their vaccination card and fill up the health declaration form with the vital signs to the person designated by the barangay captain.

Only thirty minutes is allowed per set.

All none players should always wear face masks and observe social distancing, the EO said.

The facility should be a covered court or gym with a permanent or makeshift perimeter fence.

Picture taking in the vicinity is also not allowed.

As of November 12, Consolacion town only has 10 COVID-19 active cases left.

Alegado said the guidelines for volleyball will follow as they are still coming up with the policies for the game. /rcg

