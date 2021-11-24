Metro holds biggest sale event of the year

Are you ready to shop for crazy deals, crazy budget busters, and crazy savings?

Up to 70% discount on great selections in the department store, bundling buys, buy one take one offers at the supermarket, and surprise gifts await shoppers at the Metro Crazy Sale on November 27-30, 2021.

The Crazy Sale is Metro’s biggest storewide sale event of the year and it is happening in all its stores in Visayas and Luzon with thousands of items on sale in-store and online.

With so many good offers and the sale scheduled very close to the Christmas shopping frenzy, the Metro Crazy Sale is the best time to stock up on essentials and start buying gifts for the people who matter to you.

At the Supermarket, the Metro Christmas baskets which are the perfect corporate giveaways, are already available. Shoppers can check samples at the display area in the supermarket. They can purchase now or pre-order to avoid the rush.

MRC AND MBC EXCLUSIVE

As a tradition in Metro sale events, MRC and MBC members will receive a free item for a minimum single-receipt purchase.

For every P3,000 purchase for MRC or P5,000 for MBC at Metro Supermarkets, they can choose 2 West Coast Vegetable Oil 1 Liter, 2 dozen Eggs, or 4kg Rice.

MRC and MBC members who will shop at Metro Fresh ‘n Easy Stores (Umpad | Minglanilla | Punta | Basak, Lapulapu City | Tabunok, Talisay City | Tabok, Mandaue City) will get 1 kg Rice, 1.5L Coca-Cola products (choice of Royal, Coke Regular, Sprite), or 1L Savers Select Dishwashing Liquid if they can present a single receipt with a minimum purchase of P1,500 (MRC) or P5,000 (MBC).

However, qualified MRC/MBC members are allowed only one redemption per day, and split transactions are not allowed. This offer is also not valid in conjunction with other promos.

Make sure to be there at the Metro Crazy Sale on November 27-30. If you can’t come to the store, you can shop online at shop.themetrostores.ph.

EASY PAYMENT

Eyeing to upgrade your home theater or do a home makeover but don’t want to dig deep into your cash reserves? No worries, Metro got your back.

Metro has partnered with major credit service providers Home Credit and AEON so you can split your purchases into easy installment terms.

Holders of bank-issued credit cards can avail of the 3-months payment term at 0% interest.

Select Metro stores are now also accepting GCash and ShoppePay as payments.

For more details and updates, visit the Metro Retail Group website, Facebook page, and Instagram.