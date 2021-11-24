Philippines’ Largest Abstract Painting on exhibit during the Visayas Art Fair

CEBU City, Philippines – The Philippines’ largest abstract painting will be on display during the week of the first-ever Visayas Art Fair in this city. “Alab ng Sining” which measures 62 feet by 40 feet. It is a grand work by advertising man turned artist, Lloyd Tronco, who himself is a Visayan from Region 6.

This fair, the first of its kind will take place on November 25 to 28 at the Montebello Hotel, Cebu.

“Alab ng Sining” first appeared in February 2021 at the corner of EDSA and Ortigas Avenue in Metro Manila as the artist’s way of celebrating National Arts Month. The work according to the artist, is a statement on the democratization of art appreciation wherein art and the appreciation thereof should not only be confined within the walls of galleries, museums, or auction houses.

“The world is our gallery, a place to share our God-given talents, a place to share our craft and ideas. The purpose of art is really to connect with as many people as possible”, says the artist.

Created during the pandemic during the time when visiting galleries or museums were not allowed, “Alab ng Sining” is also a statement on social distancing. Given the size, one has to stand afar to truly appreciate it.

The Visayas Art Fair 2021 is a historic undertaking by Cebu Design Week, Inc. to unite three regions (Regions 6, 7 & 8 ) in the Visayas to present to the world the identity of the Visayan arts and culture. This fair, the first of its kind will take place on November 25 to 28 at the Montebello Hotel, Cebu.