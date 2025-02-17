Honoring the master strokes of Martino Abellana, The Dean of Cebuano Painters

As the nation celebrates National Arts Month and honors the invaluable contributions of Filipino artists and cultural workers, Cebu pays tribute to one of its most distinguished artists, Martino Abellana.

On February 6, 2025, the Cebu Institute of Technology – University (CIT-U) hosted a momentous celebration commemorating the enduring legacy of Martino “Tinong” Abellana, a master whose brush strokes have painted the very essence of Cebuano identity.

A Son, a Master, and a Teacher

Born in the heritage city of southern Cebu, Carcar City, Martino “Tinong” Abellana emerged as more than just an artist, he became the cornerstone of Cebuano artistry.

While often called the “Amorsolo of the South,” his impact transcends this comparison. He stands uniquely as the “Dean of Cebuano Painters,” a title earned through decades of artistic excellence and dedication to nurturing the province’s young talents.

Throughout his illustrious career as an independent mentor and lecturer at both the Cebu Institute of Technology and the University of the Philippines Cebu, Abellana shaped the vision of countless students who would later become renowned Cebuano artists themselves. His teaching extended beyond mere technique; he imparted life lessons that continue to influence Cebu’s artistic landscape. His legacy lives on through an impressive collection of works spanning still life, portraits, and landscapes, each telling a story of Cebuano life and culture.

A Renewed Call for National Artist

At the heart of CIT-U’s celebration, in partnership with the National Museum of the Philippines-Cebu and the University of the Philippines Cebu, is a renewed and solidified call for Martino Abellana’s recognition as a National Artist, reaffirming his rightful place in Philippine art history.

“This recognition has long been overdue,” shares Sister Gemma, Abellana’s eldest daughter, in an exclusive interview with CDN Digital. “This is really for Papa, and we are supporting because we all know that he deserves it.” She emphasizes that her father’s entire life had been dedicated to art and teaching the youth, noting that “In fact, Cebuano art has to do with Martino.”

CIT-U President Engr. Bernard Nicolas E. Villamor captures the essence of Abellana’s impact: “It was a testament of who we are as a people, his work drawn from quiet landscapes, familiar faces and scenes from everyday life is not just about nostalgia but about identity. In his art, we see our history, our struggles, and our aspirations. We see what it means to be a Cebuano.”

Looking Beyond the Canvas

Indeed, Abellana’s art transcends the canvas, embodying the principle that art is essential in bringing people together. Looking beyond the canvas, it is evident that Abellana has a lasting impact on the Cebuano art community. Through his masterful strokes, ordinary scenes are transformed into extraordinary testimonies of Cebuano life and culture.

As we honor Filipino artists during National Arts Month, recognizing Martino Abellana’s contributions becomes not just timely but essential. His life’s work, artistic legacy, and unwavering commitment to nurturing future generations of artists have earned him an indelible place in Cebu’s cultural heritage.

Martino “Tinong” Abellana remains not just a name, but a foundation upon which Cebuano art continues to build and flourish.