Capitol to reward newly vaccinated people during National Vax Days

CEBU CITY, Philippines – To encourage more Cebuanos to get jabbed against COVID-19, the Cebu Provincial Government has dangled incentives for newly vaccinated individuals during the upcoming National Vaccination Days.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia signed a memorandum on November 24, urging town and city mayors, and barangay captains in Cebu province to urge their constituents to get the COVID-19 vaccines during the National Vaccination Days.

In turn, the Capitol will be providing two kilos of rice and one month’s supply of supplementary medicines such as Vitamin C with Zinc and Vitamin B Complex for every newly vaccinated individual.

“The incentives shall be provided until supplies last,” Garcia’s memo added.

The National COVID-19 Vaccination Days will run from November 29 to December 1.

The government is set to hold a massive vaccination drive from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 with an aim to inoculate 15 million Filipinos against the deadly respiratory disease in three days.

Under Proclamation No. 1253, employees and workers of the government and private sector who will participate in the vaccination drive shall not be considered absent from their work, as long as they present their proof of vaccination to their employers.

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered local government units to mobilize all resources, stakeholders, health human resources, and constituents.

The President also ordered the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Department of Health (DOH) to lead the observance of the “Bayanihan, Bakunahan” national COVID-19 vaccination days.

Data from the Visayas Vaccination Operations Center (VVOC) showed that as of November 22, over 1.3 million individuals from the entire island of Cebu – which includes those from the cities of Cebu, Lapu-Lapu, and Mandaue – have been fully inoculated against COVID-19.

Comprising around 40 percent of this number, or at 563,317, came from Cebu province.

The government is targeting to vaccinate between 3.5 to 3.6 million residents in Cebu island. / with reports from INQUIRER.net

