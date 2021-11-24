Lapu tasked to inoculate 12K persons per day during Vaccination Day Holiday

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Regional Vaccination Operations Center (RVOC) has tasked the Lapu-Lapu City Government to inoculate 12,600 individuals per day during the three-day Vaccination Day Holiday from November 29 to December 1, 2021.

This was revealed by Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, the spokesperson of RVOC.

“Medyo malaki nga eh, 12,600,” Loreche said.

Loreche, however, clarified that the quota will not be exclusively for those who will receive the first dose of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine, but they will include in the count those who will receive the second dose and the booster shots as well.

“Dati kasi the 12,600 apparently is for the first dosers. Kumbaga yun ang balance natin na dapat nating bakunahan. But as of yesterday and today’s meeting, it would be an addition. Para bang you will add up inclusive of booster doses for health care workers, for the senior citizens, persons with disabilities, inclusive also of the 12 to 17,” she added.

“So first dosers, plus second dosers, plus booster dosers, plus the 12 to 17,” she said.

To achieve this, Loreche said that the city will enhance its vaccination sites, while pop-up vaccination will also be established during those days.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, has earlier stated that they will also hold raffles and other promos to encourage unvaccinated Oponganons to participate in the Vaccination Day Holiday.

“Naa ta’y ipahigayon sa atoang vaccination nga raffle to those who are first vaccinated and fully vaccinated. So duna ta’y prizes nga motorcycle, duna ta’y TV, duna ta’y air purifiers and mountain bikes, among others,” Chan said. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

202 COVID vaccine doses wasted in Region 7 – VVOC

Region 7 has enough COVID-19 vaccines for all hospital workers – DOH-7

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy