‘Good sign,’ says chan on Lapu-Lapu having no new case of COVID-19 on Nov. 24

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lapu-Lapu City on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

This is the second time in the past week that the city logged zero new case of the deadly virus. The other day the city had no new case was on November 22, according to the case bulletin from the City Health Office (CHO).

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said that this development is a good sign so that the city can maintain or downgrade its alert level from level 2 to level 1.

“It’s a good sign nga nagkaubos ta, it’s a good sign nga daghan ang nagpabakuna. So with that, ubos ra sad ang atoang patients nga naa sa hospitals,” Chan said.

Chan added that he will write a letter to Health Secretary Franciso Duque regarding this matter.

He also wants to make some clarifications on the latest pronouncement of Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire that they might raise the alert level of Lapu-Lapu to level 3 due to the increase of COVID-19 infections in the city in the past two weeks.

Currently, the city’s number of active cases stands at 31.

Barangay Basak has reported two active cases of the virus, five in Barangay Pajo, six in Barangay Gun-ob, three in Barangay Pusok, three in Barangay Babag, five in Barangay Looc, two in Barangay Canjulao, and one case each in Barangays Bankal, Pajac, Marigondon, Poblacion, and Ibo.

Of this number, 16 are currently isolated at their isolation centers, while 15 are currently admitted in hospitals.

Aside from Lapu-Lapu City, the Department of Health (DOH) case bulletin number 524 also showed that Siquijor had no new case of COVID-19.

/bmjo

