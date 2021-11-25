Peace Riders go 2-0 in Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Basilan BRT Peace Riders remained undefeated in the ongoing Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge after winning over the Globalport-MisOr Valientes, 74-70, on Wednesday evening, November 24, 2021, at the Pagadian City Gymnasium.

The Peace Riders improved to 2-0 (win-loss) while inflicting MisOr its first defeat in three games.

Newcomer Jorem Morada led the Peace Riders with 15 points, four rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

Down by eight, the Valientes utilized an 8-3 blitz, capped by Reil Cervantes’ triple, to cut the deficit to just three, 67-70, with 49.5 seconds left.

But just when Cervantes was heating up from deep, he fouled out of the game with 45.7 ticks remaining as Darwin Lunor made both shots from the line for Basilan before Ar Raouf Julkipli split his charities to make it 73-67.

In the ensuing play, MisOr’s Dahrrel Caranguian drained a three-pointer to pull to within three, 70-73, with 22 seconds to go.

Jerome Ferrer then split his charities for Basilan before the Valientes missed their remaining shots until the final buzzer.

Old reliable Dennis Daa provided the goods with 14 points and six rebounds while JC Luciano added a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds for Basilan.

Caranguian had a game-high 20 points and five assists for MisOr.

Basilan aims for three straight wins when it faces Pagadian Explorers on Thursday evening. MisOr will have one day of break before playing the Explorers as well on Friday, at 6:30 pm.

The Scores:

Basilan 74 – Morada 15, Daa 14, Luciano 12, Salim 8, Lunor 7, Ferrer 6, Hallare 3, Julkipli 3, De Joya 2, Panganiban 2, Soliva 2, Saliddin 0.

MisOr 70 – Caranguian 20, Lee Yu 19, Cervantes 9, Estrella 8, Salcedo 4, Baracael 4, Ubalde 3, Ballesteros 2, Meca 1, Agbong 0, Nalos 0, Gonzales 0.

Quarterscores: 17-19, 42-36, 62-51, 74-70.

/bmjo

