Ancajas-Ioka showdown set for New Year’s eve in Japan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The much-awaited world title unification duel between IBF junior bantamweight king Jerwin Ancajas and WBO junior bantamweight champion Kazuto Ioka of Japan was officially set on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2021, at the Ota-City General Gymnasium in Japan.

In a YouTube video, Ancajas can be seen formally signing the fight contract in the United States where he is currently based.

He was joined by his promoter Sean Gibbons of MP Promotions and trainer Joven Jimenez.

Although their world title unification bout was announced earlier this month, there were no definite plans yet on when and where the fight is going to happen.

However, on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, (November 25, Manila Time), Ancajas officially announced his fight with Ioka.

For the 32-year old Ioka, it will be his third time to fight a Filipino ring warrior.

Before Ancajas, he defeated Aston Palicte via technical knockout to win the vacant WBO super flyweight title in Chiba City, Japan in 2019.

Prior to that, Ioka suffered a split decision loss against four-division world champion Donnie “Ahas” Nietes in Cotai Arena in Macao, China on December 31, 2018, for the same title.

Ioka who has a record of 27 wins 15 knockouts and two defeats has successfully defended his title three times against tough opponents.

He defended his belt against Jeyvier Cintron of Puerto Rico, fellow Japanese Kosei Tanaka, and Mexican Francisco Rodriguez Jr.

Meanwhile, the 29-year old “Pretty Boy” Ancajas (33-1-2, 22 KOs) will make his 10th world title defense while trying to snatch Tanaka’s WBO strap.

Ancajas won the IBF world super flyweight title against McJoe Arroyo in 2016 in Manila via unanimous decision. From then on, he successfully defended the title nine times against different opponents, including fellow Filipino Jonas Sultan in 2018.

Sultan and Ancajas eventually became training partners. His most previous world title defense was against Mexican Jonathan Javier Rodriguez on April 10 this year in the United States.

Ancajas won the bout via unanimous decision with scores of 115-112, 116-111, and 117-110. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

