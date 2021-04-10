Ancajas, IBF super fly champ, ready to rumble with Mexican foe

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) world super flyweight champion Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas successfully hurdled the test in the official weigh-in to schedule his long-awaited title defense against Jonathan Rodriguez of Mexico tomorrow in Uncasville, Connecticut, USA.

The 29-year old Ancajas, one of the four remaining Filipino boxing world champions, tipped the weighing scales at 114.8 lbs during the official weigh-in held earlier today.

The pride of Panabo City, Davao del Norte, easily got the required weight, while Rodriguez needed to strip off his underwear after he initially weighed in at 115.4 lbs. The 25-year old Mexican got the required weight on his second try.

This will be Ancajas’s ninth title defense after winning it in 2016 against Mexican-American McJoe Arroyo here in the Philippines via unanimous decision.

Ancajas, who holds a record of 32 victories, one defeat, two draws with 22 knockouts, successfully defended the title seven times. He suffered a split draw but retained the title in 2018 after he fought Mexican Alejandro Barrios in Oakland, California.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez, also the reigning WBC FECOMBOX super flyweight champion, will have the biggest break in his boxing career. This will be his first world title shot and first bout to be held outside Mexico.

Rodriguez is on a six-fight winning streak. The only defeat that stained Rodriguez’s record came from fellow Mexican Jose Martin Garcia in 2018 via a split decision.

On the other hand, undefeated Boholano slugger Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo (21-0-0,14KOs) weighed in at 126lbs while his opponent, American Pablo Cruz (21-3-0,6KOs), tipped the scales at 127lbs to schedule their 10-rounder non-title duel in the undercard.

/dbs

Related Stories

Ancajas to return to ring on April 10

Bernaldez credits Cuban trainer for flourishing US boxing career

Donaire to face reigning WBC world bantamweight champ Oubaali

Nietes eyes WBO world super flyweight title after Dubai win

WBA, IBF champ Inoue to fight IBO champ Dasmariñas in June

‘King’ Arthur Villanueva has no plans of slowing down

Villanueva, Barriga notch confidence-boosting wins in ‘Kumbati 8 & 9’