This weight-loss challenge is going viral

CEBU, Philippines—A netizen’s Facebook post about her weight-loss journey is making rounds online.

Cris Cringol from Davao City shared with CDN Digital that her husband offered to give her a P50,000 reward to motivate her even more in doing the challenge.

And she delivered with flying colors.

For this, Cringol received P50,000 cash from her husband for losing a whopping 17 kilograms in five months.

How did she do it?

“Everyday [nag-eexercise]. Early morning and before po magsleep,” she said.

According to Cringol, the challenge started as a joke between her and her husband.

“It started as joke po siya maam. Kasi before nagka baby is sige po sabi yung husband ko na ang sexy ko daw po noon hahahaha.Tapos ngayon nagka baby na ng dalawa medyo lumaki na daw talaga ako. Ako mismo nag start ng diet2 and exercise kasi nakita ko na ang laki ko na po talaga,siguro nakita niya na kailangan pako ng motivation nag offer po siya na magbigay ng reward para mas maganahan pa po daw ako,” said Cringol.

“Hanggang sa time na naging challenge na po kung kaya ko po daw magpapayat . May 2021 po yun maam,dapat ang goal is 58 kilos lang sa october po dapat. Yun po maam pag october 55 na lang po ang timbang from 72 kilos,” she added.

She said that her weight loss challenge started last May 26, 2021 and ended on October 10, 2021.

The Facebook post of Cringol now has 12,600 thousand reactions and 64,6000 shares as of this writing.

/bmjo

