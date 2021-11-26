100 houses razed in Mambaling afternoon fire
CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 100 houses were reportedly burned in a fire that hit Sitio Lawis in barangay Mambaling, Cebu City on Friday afternoon, November 26, 2021.
Fire investigators have yet to determine the cause of fire pending their investigation.
In their initial report, the total damage of properties was pegged at P625,000 affecting a 2,500 square meter area.
The fire was reported around 5:06 p.m. It was declared fire out at 7:25 p.m.
Fire investigators are still finalizing the total number of affected houses and individuals as they continue gathering data from the area.
As of this posting, there were no reported individuals who were injured or died from the incident.
/bmjo
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.