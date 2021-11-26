Scottie’s showing signs of being a ‘great brother’

CEBU, Philippines—Cebuano celebrity couple Kryz and Slater Uy’s first born, Scottie, looks excited to meet his sibling.

On Friday, November 26, Kryz shared on Instagram a video of Scottie kissing and hugging her mom’s tummy.

“Scottie is gonna be a great big brother 🥰 ,” she wrote as a caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kryz (@kryzzzie)

Kryz and Slater can be heard calling their Scottie “ahia,” which means a first older brother in Chinese.

Kryz finally announced in her YouTube channel on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, that she is expecting a second child.

READ: Kryz Uy-Young is pregnant with second child

But it was on October 4, 2021, when Kryz found out she was pregnant.

Netizens were quick to show their fondness of Scottie’s cute little gestures.

/bmjo