Sara Duterte to LMP mayors in C. Visayas: Back me and BBM in 2022 polls

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Vice Presidential candidate and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio appeals to the members of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) in Central Visayas to support her tandem with former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. in the coming 2022 elections.

During her speech to mayors in Central Visayas on Friday, November 26, Duterte-Carpio said that she chose Marcos as her running mate because of his stern stand in decision making as a chief executive.

“Importante man gud sa akoa as Vice Presidential candidate nga ang akong ka tandem duna siyay experience sa executive position na trabaho, kapitan mayor, gobernador kay mao ni sila ang mga posisyon nga anad og decision-making” Duterte – Carpio said.

(It is important for me as a vice presidential candidate that my tandem have work experience on the executive position, a captain, a mayor, a governor because these are the positions who are good at decision-making.)

Marcos served four terms as a governor, he was also a congressman and a senator.

Duterte-Carpio and Marcos were guests during the regional conference of LMP Central Visayas held in Parklane Hotel in Cebu City.

“Pero ako mauwaw gyud ko mohangyo para sa akong kaugalingon, pero naa naman ko dinhi. Nagtindog naman ko sa inyong atobangan. Dili na ni nako palampason ang panahon nga dili mosulti sa inyoha. Ang amoang hangyo ug akoang hangyo sa inyoha nga idiritso ninyo ang Bongbong-Sara tandem” she added.

(I am ashamed to appeal for myself, but I am already here. I am standing in front of you. I will not let go of this chance to ask you. I will appeal to you to directly vote the Bongbong-Sara tandem.)

Meanwhile, Marcos said in jest, during his speech at the Capitol, about waiting for Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia’s “sweet yes” in endorsing their tandem with Duterte- Carpio in the coming 2022 national elections.

“Inaantay namin na marinig ang matamis mong oo but I am only joking. Hindi namin gagawin sa iyo yun, you are our friend and we know that whatever you decide to do will be for the best of the Cebu province,” Marcos said.

(We are waiting for the sweet yes, but I am only joking. We will not do that to you, your are our friend and we know that whatever you decide to do will be for the best of Cebu Province.)

Some mayors in Central Visayas attended the Governor’s night on Friday, November 26, 2021, at the Social Hall of Provincial Capitol.

