It’s official: Bongbong Marcos, Sara Duterte running in tandem in 2022 elections

MANILA, Philippines — It is official: Former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio will be running in tandem — as president and vice president, respectively — in the 2022 national elections.

Marcos made the announcement Tuesday night, November 16, 2021, hours after Duterte-Carpio admitted calling for support for both of their candidacies.

“Mayor Inday Sara Duterte and I have finished the process for the partnership that our supporters have been hoping for — BBM-Sara for 2022,” Marcos said in Filipino in a statement.

“And we have agreed, together with our parties, to push for a united leadership in case fortune favors us in the coming elections on May 9, 2022,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Duterte-Carpio admitted seeking the support of political parties for her and Marcos’s run for next year’s elections. Notably, the PDP-Laban, the political party of her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, allegedly rejected it.

“My party made an alliance and asked for support for Bongbong Marcos and me after I heeded your call. PDP rejected this, and we understand this,” Duterte-Carpio said, speaking in Filipino, in a video statement.

“But I want to clarify: We are not destroying or staining anybody’s name. Nobody is being run over, nobody is being shortchanged, quarreled with, made to cry, or oppressed,” she added.

Asked to clarify the Davao City mayor’s statement about seeking the support of PDP-Laban, Mayor Christina Garcia Frasco of Liloan in Cebu referred to Duterte-Carpio and Marcos as “the tandem.”

Frasco is the spokesperson of Duterte-Carpio.

“I believe that is clear from her statement,” Frasco added in reference to the alliance of Duterte-Carpio and Marcos Jr.

