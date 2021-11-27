For 3 days now: No new cases reported in Lapu-Lapu City

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | November 27,2021 - 10:36 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – For three straight days now, Lapu-Lapu City did not log any new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“Sa 100 ka tawo nga gi swab test gahapon, WALA GAYUD NAGPOSITIVE. Ika 3 na kini nga adlaw.,” says Nagiel Bañacia, head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).

(Of the 100 individuals who were made to undergo swab test yesterday, none tested positive [for the infection]. This is already our third day.)

Although happy of the city’s achievement, Bañacia is asking Oponganons to continue to observe health protocols.

“Dili gayud ta mag kumpiyansa kay naa pa.. naa ra ang Covid19,” he said.

(But let us not be complacent because the threat remains. COVID-19 is still here.)

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy