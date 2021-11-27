Bea Gomez says she’s like reigning Miss Universe Andrea Meza

CEBU CITY, Philippines– A silent killer.

This is what Miss Universe Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez is like every time she would compete in beauty pageants.

And ever wondered who her favorite Miss Universe winner is?

Pageanthology 101 shared on Facebook a video clip from her recent interview with the Miss Universe organization where Gomez was asked this question.

“The first Miss Universe winner that I identify with is Andrea Meza…” she said.

Why you ask?

“She has that quiet confidence and strength that I can relate to. She’s always been very calm and yet when she performs on stage she brought it,” answered the 26-year-old beauty queen.

This Saturday, November 27, several hashtags are trending on Twitter as the Philippines’ bet in this year’s Miss Universe pageant is set to leave the country for Eliat in Israel.

Beatrice Gomez trends on Twitter! LOOK: Here are the some of the trending topics on Twitter as netizens express their… Posted by CDN Digital on Friday, November 26, 2021

With her scheduled departure, questions remain unanswered as to her recent breakup with her ex-girlfriend Kate Jagdon. But Gomez has opted to remain mum on the issue.

READ: Miss Universe Philippines Bea Gomez and longtime beau Kate Jagdon split up

/ dcb