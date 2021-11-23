Miss Universe Philippines Bea Gomez and longtime beau Kate Jagdon split up

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Just like that, the seven-year relationship of Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez and DJ Kate Jagdon has come to an end.

With no specific reason stated, Kate took to her Instagram stories to answer all the rumors about their relationship.

“I don’t want to say anything more that fits anyone’s situation. This statement will be short before rumors and falsification get out of hand. Bea and I have parted ways. I am simply taking this step to move forward and go on with my life. Nothing more,” an excerpt from Kate’s statement reads.

Bea has not addressed the issue since the rumors about her shaking relationship with Jagdon came to light.

In some accounts online, an alleged third party was brought into the picture but both sides have not yet given any comment about this.

Maintaining their stand and not having bad blood for each other, Kate ended her statement by saying, “We all go forward with love and respect and I wish Bea the best of luck in her journey. At this moment, please respect my privacy and this will be the last time I will address the issue. Thank you.”

Now, everyone is just waiting for Bea’s comment about this bombshell revelation by her now ex-girlfriend, Kate.

/bmjo