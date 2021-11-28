Samsam readies cash prizes for Talisaynons who will get jabbed during Nat’l Vax Days

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Cash prizes await Talisay City residents who will get jabbed against COVID-19 during the three-day national vaccination day that will start on Monday, November 29.

“Maghimo ta raffle ticket ila fill-upan dungan sa vaccine forms unya after post monitoring and Padung uli ihulog nila sa drop box. All vaccination sites butangan nato box including purok vaccination sites. Atong i-collect tanan ibutang nato in one tambulo then e-raffle nato on December 6,” Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas said in an advisory posted on his social media page.

Grand prize winners are set to receive P5, 000; P8, 000; and P10, 000.

A total of 25 vacinnees will also be picked to win consolation prize of P1, 000 each and 104 are to get P500 each.

Gullas also announced that they will administer Pfizer vaccines at their eight vaccination sites during the three-day vaccination and will give out vitamins to the first 480 vaccinnees.

Walk-ins will be accepted in all of the city’s vaccination sites.

“This is a challenge for us but at the same time I am glad that the whole country is implementing this. Mao na nga padayun ko nga muencourage ninyu nga magpabakuna because this is for all of us. We have laid down the options as to how you can get vaccinated.,” the mayor said.

“Hinaut nga unta i-grab ni nato nga oportunidad,” he added.

Also, Gullas said the vaccination of minors aged 12 to 17-years-old will continue at the designated sites. However, booster shots for health workers will only be administered at the Boromeo Brothers Elementary School.

“Ang e booster health workers or a1 Lang sa. December 2 we will discuss including a2 and a3 for boosters already,” he said.

