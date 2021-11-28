SSS to release P27.5-B pension starting Dec. 1

MANILA, Philippines — The state-run pension fund Social Security System (SSS) will release P27.5 billion in pension benefits starting on Dec. 1.

In a statement, the SSS said next month’s releases will cover benefits for the month of December and the 13th month pension.

A total of 3.14 million private-sector pensioners will receive these benefits, which will be deposited in their bank accounts or e-wallets, or through remittance transfer centers.

Retirement, survivor, and total disability pensioners of the SSS were qualified for a 13th-month pension. Pensioners will get their pension benefits either on Dec. 1 or 4 — the latter date would be for those whose disbursement accounts do not belong to the Philippine Electronic Fund Transfer System and Operations Network.

Since 1988, the SSS has been giving away 13th-month pensions every December on top of pensioners’ regular benefit for the month.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy