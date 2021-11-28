In her latest vlog, Kylie Padilla tells dad Robin she’s okay

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Feeling better after her controversial break up with her husband, Aljur Abrenica, Kylie Padilla takes the limelight again for a 40-minute vlog that she shared with her dad, Robin Padilla.

During the vlog episode titled: ” The Conversation I never had with my Papa,” Kylie asked Robin tons of questions that she never bothered asking him in the past.

Starting from when she was born, growing up with an action star father to the trip that they took to make up for the time that they spent away from each other.

The vlog would give fans a hint as to the kind of father that Robin is and how Kylie looks up to him, which the very reason why she learned martial arts and became a independent and strong woman.

When his turn came, Robin also asked his daughter about the status of her relationship with Abrenica.

“Okay na ka’yo?” Robin asked.

In reply, Kylie smiled while looking at the camera and said, “Yes, okay na kami, thank God.”

Robin then asked, “masakit pa ba?”

“To be honest Pa, ang mahirap lang talaga dun sa nangyari sa amin is never ko nang maeenjoy yung pinapanood ko silang naglalaro. Yun lang! Kasi alam ko na pag dumating na talaga yung time na di na siya nag wowork,” Kylie said with tears on her eyes.

She said that it pains her that she is no longer able to see her kids play and interact with their father, something that she loved watching.

“Okay na kami. Kung titignan ko as a whole, mas maganda yung nangyayari ngayon kasi hindi na kami toxic. Mahapdi sa aking puso na hindi ko na yon nakikita na eenjoy in that way na buo kami. Mas happy na ako ngayon. Realistically,” she continued.

The 28-year-old star also said that she is not ashamed to admit that she stalks Aljur when their boys are with him because she wants to know how they are doing.

“I have no shame in saying na stinostalk ko pa rin kasi gusto kong makita. Na awwee okay masaya sila, buo parin yung relation nila bilang mag tatay. So happy na ako. Kasi on my side may guilt eh kase, sorry… yun lang ready na akong mag move forward talaga,” she said.

Before their vlog ended, Kylie thanked Robin for gracing the interview and left the viewers and her dad a meaningful yet short message: “I am okay.” / dcb